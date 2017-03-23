Jason Lary To Lead New City Of Stonecrest; South Fulton Heads To Runoff

The man who led the effort at cityhood for the area has been elected mayor of the new municipality of Stonecrest. With just more than 50 percent of the vote, Jason Larry was tops among three candidates. He’ll lead the city along with council members Jimmy Clanton Jr. (Council District 1) and Jazzmin Cobble (Council District 3). Three other council seats in the new city will be decided by runoff. Facing each other during balloting next month will be Rob Turner and Plez Joyner for Council District 2; George Turner and Mary-Pat Hector for Council District 4; and Diane Adoma and Tammy Grimes for Council District 5.

In the new City of South Fulton, all 8 seats to lead the new municipality will be decided by runoff. Former Fulton County Commissioner Bill Edwards led the nine-person race for mayor, but his 42 percent wasn’t enough to be declared the winner. Edwards will face Benny Crane, who garnered 16 percent of the vote. The contenders for the 7 council seats will be Catherine Rowell and Willie Davis for Council District 1; Damita Chatman and Carmalitha Gumbs for Council District 2; Helen Willis and Louis Bell for Council District 3; Naeema Gilyard and Mandisha Thomas for Council District 4; Rosie Jackson and Corey Reeves for Council District 5; Khalid Kamaul and Charlean Parks for Council District 6; and Mark Baker and Linda Pritchett for Council District 7.

There is also a runoff for council in Roswell. Marie Willsey will face Lori Henry.

Voters in Cobb County overwhelmingly passed a one cent sales tax for education. Fayette County approved its first special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) in more than a decade. It will pay for various projects including public safety and transportation. Residents in Loganville agreed to allow Sunday sales of beer, wine and distilled liquor by the package.