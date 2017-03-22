Casting Call for 3/22 – 29 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(YOUNG HUNTERS)

* Seeking Experienced Young Hunters // Experienced w/Guns & Rifles 16 –21yrs

* Shoots: Multiple Days through May

* Put “HUNTERS” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV/Season 4)

* Seeking people of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for Basketball Arena Crowd Scene. 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Monday March 27th

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Break Dancers, Jugglers, Joggers, Extras w/Bikes (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Extras who Rollerblade // Extras w/Baby Carriages // Extras w/Dogs for Park Scene.

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

SouthernBGcasting

“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com

* Seeking: Sexy Female Model types – All Ethnicities 21 – 30yrs

* Caucasian & Asian Men/Women w/a “Wealthy look & Upscale Wardrobe” 40 – 70yrs

* Any type of “Luxury Vehicles”….2010 & Newer

* Put “Model type, Wealthy, Luxury Vehicle” in subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Men w/Long (Straight/Curly) Hair, Dreads, Braids, etc. – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

MacGyver..MaryLou..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident…Insatiable

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Insatiable” (Film) Insatiable@centralcasting.com

(Alyssa Milano, Debby Ryan)

* Male & Female High School types…All Ethnicities 15 – 17yrs

* Shoots: Next Tuesday March 28th

* Put “High School Types” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com

* Middle Eastern Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.

* Put “Middle Eastern, Medical Personnel” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com

(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)

* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Towns People” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“V” (TV Pilot) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Portraying Undercover CIA Agents)

* Seeking Athletically Built / Scruffy Tough Looking Men over 6’0 – All Ethnicities

* Facial Hair, Long Hair, Messy Hair are great for this one. 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: March 29th & 30th….MUST be available for BOTH days

* Put “WILD STYLE” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“V” (TV Pilot) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Portraying Undercover CIA Agents)

* Seeking Clean Cut Athletically Built – Hispanic, Native American, Middle Eastern Men

* 6’0 Taller // 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: March 29th & 30th….MUST be available for BOTH days

* Put “SUNGLASSES” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience…. Example: 6yrs Army

* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Men/Women/Kids for “Airport Scene” (All Ethnicities) All Ages

* Shoots March 30th, 31st and April 3rd

* Put “Airport Scene” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray Mall Shoppers (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: March 27th

* Put “MALL” in subject line