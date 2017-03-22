Casting Call for 3/22 – 29 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:Follow @atlfilment
.
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
(YOUNG HUNTERS)
* Seeking Experienced Young Hunters // Experienced w/Guns & Rifles 16 –21yrs
* Shoots: Multiple Days through May
* Put “HUNTERS” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV/Season 4)
* Seeking people of All Shapes, Sizes, Ethnicities for Basketball Arena Crowd Scene. 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Monday March 27th
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)
* Break Dancers, Jugglers, Joggers, Extras w/Bikes (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Extras who Rollerblade // Extras w/Baby Carriages // Extras w/Dogs for Park Scene.
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
SouthernBGcasting
“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com
* Seeking: Sexy Female Model types – All Ethnicities 21 – 30yrs
* Caucasian & Asian Men/Women w/a “Wealthy look & Upscale Wardrobe” 40 – 70yrs
* Any type of “Luxury Vehicles”….2010 & Newer
* Put “Model type, Wealthy, Luxury Vehicle” in subject line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Men w/Long (Straight/Curly) Hair, Dreads, Braids, etc. – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
MacGyver..MaryLou..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident…Insatiable
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Central Casting Georgia
“Insatiable” (Film) Insatiable@centralcasting.com
(Alyssa Milano, Debby Ryan)
* Male & Female High School types…All Ethnicities 15 – 17yrs
* Shoots: Next Tuesday March 28th
* Put “High School Types” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com
* Middle Eastern Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.
* Put “Middle Eastern, Medical Personnel” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com
(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)
* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older
* Put “Towns People” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“V” (TV Pilot) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Portraying Undercover CIA Agents)
* Seeking Athletically Built / Scruffy Tough Looking Men over 6’0 – All Ethnicities
* Facial Hair, Long Hair, Messy Hair are great for this one. 21yrs & Older
* Shoots: March 29th & 30th….MUST be available for BOTH days
* Put “WILD STYLE” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“V” (TV Pilot) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Portraying Undercover CIA Agents)
* Seeking Clean Cut Athletically Built – Hispanic, Native American, Middle Eastern Men
* 6’0 Taller // 21yrs & Older
* Shoots: March 29th & 30th….MUST be available for BOTH days
* Put “SUNGLASSES” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates
* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience…. Example: 6yrs Army
* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Men/Women/Kids for “Airport Scene” (All Ethnicities) All Ages
* Shoots March 30th, 31st and April 3rd
* Put “Airport Scene” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray Mall Shoppers (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: March 27th
* Put “MALL” in subject line