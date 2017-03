April 21st – V-103 presents the Spring Edition V-Jam Concert powered by Fresh Empire at Center Stage with Live performances by Jaquees, SahiBabii, Khaled, Joe Gifted and Swift hosted by V-103’s, Greg Street. Tickets can be purchased through the Center Stage Box Office Monday-Friday 11am-6pm. Tickets are also available via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 404-249-6400.