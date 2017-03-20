Was It Appropriate For Trump To Tweet About Snoop? Real Talk With Rashad Richey

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! —

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

So President Donald Trump insinuated in a tweet that Snoop Dogg should be jailed. This tweet was a response to a new Snoop video where he’s seen using a fake Looney Tune-styled gun and shooting a character who resembles Donald Trump in clown makeup.

First off, none of us condone the assassination or mocked assassination of a U.S. President.

But let’s be real, Snoop didn’t aim a gun at Trump. It was an actor in a rap video. What Snoop did is called satire: the use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize societal issues and politics.

It may be in bad taste, but it’s completely legal and protected under the 1st Amendment of our U.S. Constitution. It’s called freedom of speech, and no one should be jailed for it Mr. President.

As a matter of fact, the U.S. Supreme Court said without (freedom of speech) other fundamental rights would wither and die.

That’s why T.I. responded by saying Trump is a wannabe dictator, the artist Common called it freedom of expression and other celebrities have chimed in…all protected under free speech.

And do we remember when singer Ted Nugent – who was a Trump supporter and featured in a Trump campaign ad – called for both President Obama and Secretary Clinton to “be tried for treason & hung?”

Trump defended his statements!

So while I understand the outrage from Snoop’s video, I also can understand if people are outraged that our president wakes up in the morning ranting about a rapper for exercising his constitutional rights.

And let’s not forget when Trump said, “I can stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody” and no one arrested him for it because the same constitutional protections that work for Snoop also work for Trump.

Let me know your thoughts.

Listen below.

Real Talk with Rashad Richey: Was It Appropriate for Trump to Tweet about Snoop?