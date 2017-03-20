Puff Daddy Announces Special Concert to Celebrate Bad Boy Documentary

By Amanda Wicks

Puff Daddy wants to premiere his forthcoming documentary, Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story, in style.

Puff announced a special one-night only concert to set the stage for the record label’s story, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. The concert will feature Puff, naturally, but also enlist Faith Evans, Lil’ Kim and Mase.

“New York is home,” Combs said in a statement. “This is where Bad Boy began, where the movement started. There was never a question in my mind that this film would premiere right here where it all started. This is the story of our family — the biggest names in hip-hop history — and what happens when we came together for the first time in two decades. There were ups and downs, a lot of hard work and sacrifice — and more than anything, you see that love that only exists in a family.”

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop oscillates between the label’s rise in Harlem and Brooklyn and its 20th anniversary Bad Boy Reunion Tour. It culminates in the tour’s two-night stint at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, which featured Puffy Daddy, Lil’ Kim, Mase, Faith Evans, Mario Winans, 112, Total, Carl Thomas and The Lox.

The concert will take place at the Beacon Theatre on April 27th. Tickets go on sale March 21st via Tribeca Film Festival’s website and Ticketmaster.