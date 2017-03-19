[VIDEO]Gospel News: Deborah Joy Winans Gives Us The Tea On Season 2 Of Greenleaf

Today on Sunday Morning Praise, gracing Larry Tinsley with her presence was actress and Stellar Award Nominee Deborah Joy Winans. Not only is she known for being part of gospel’s first family, The Winans, but she is also known for her role as Charity Greenleaf-Satterlee in Oprah Winfrey’s drama series, Greenleaf.

During her interview she shared that despite of her being part of a musical family, singing is not her first love. She also spills a little tea about what to expect in season 2 of the new hit drama. Check out the preview below. If you like what you see, you can watch the show on Wednesdays nights at 10/9 P.M. central time on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.