Rick Ross To Birdman: ‘What Hurt Me The Most Is How You Did My Brother Khaled’ – Trending Topics

There are those you expect Rick Ross to swing at – Drake for crushing his artist Meek Mill on record, Nicki Minaj for breaking up with Mill and then The Game for coming to Minaj’s defense while slamming Mill – and then there’s THIS surprise full body slam!

On his new CD (and ninth studio album) out today, “Rather You Than Me,” Ross airs out a hardly-publicized problem he has with Cash Money Records co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams; and as Big Tigger put it in today’s Trending Topics – “takes direct shots.”

In the track “Idols Become Rivals” he claims: “And what hurt me the most, [expletive]/Is how you did my brother Khaled, [expletive]/Khaled was loyal to you, [expletive]/The pain I seen in my brother’s eye, [expletive]/FaceTimin’ my [expletive, expletive], he took that to the chin, [expletive]/That’s why my [expletive] blessed!/ That’s why my [expletive] Khaled blessed!/You put my [expletive] in the hole, homie/I don’t feel you for that, my [expletive]/That [expletive] hurt me”

Hope he includes that on his #V103LIVE set list?