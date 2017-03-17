THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Watch G-Eazy & Kehlani Celebrate the ‘Good Life’ from ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Soundtrack

They're 'ride or die' in their new video. March 17, 2017 2:37 PM
By Amanda Wicks

G-Eazy and Kehlani team up on “Good Life,” off the forthcoming soundtrack for The Fate of the Furious, and today (March 16th) they shared their new video.

Interspersing scenes from the movie, the video features Kehlani and G-Eazy dancing around the New York City streets at night while cars race around them and do donuts. Later, Kehlani and two backup dancers break it down in a parking garage, surrounded by cars lighting up their moves.

G-Eazy said about collaborating with the singer, “It’s easy for us to work together because we go way back, that’s one of my closest homies. She has a great energy and this song is all about that.” Kehlani echoed his sentiments about their long friendship. “Collaborating with G is always special because it’s deeper than music, it’s friendship,” she said in a statement.

The Fate of the Furious drives into theaters on April 14th.

