‘Coming To America’ – The Sequel. Discuss : The Ryan Report

Ryan Cameron just flat-out said it at the start of today’s Ryan Report: “Some movies we don’t want to be remade.”

“Some films are just classic; leave them alone.”

And clearly Wanda Smith is on that side, when it comes to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy “Coming To America.”

Ryan, on the other hand, has been a fount of favorite lines from the film since a tweet went out last night from Murphy’s account with the words “Coming To America sequel?” And a picture of Vanessa Bell Calloway in character, as Princess Imani Izzi.

It has since been take down – and Murphy’s entire account removed from Twitter – so the notion from Calloway and others was that the actor-comedian may have been hacked.

Nonetheless, the discussion was continued this morning. Again, Wanda’s position: “Eddie Murphy – find something else to do.”

Ryan: “I would like to see it.”

And you?