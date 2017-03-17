Chance the Rapper Defends $500K Payday from Apple Music

By Amanda Wicks

Chance the Rapper has long been a proponent of free music, which is why he hasn’t signed with a label and he makes all of his music available to stream rather than purchase.

But his independence has come under fire lately, especially when it comes to Apple Music. Chance appeared in a commercial for Apple Music in 2016 and the platform streamed his mixtape Coloring Book exclusively for two weeks.

The rapper shut down rumors today when he took to Twitter to explain his dealings with the company. “I wanna clear things up. @apple gave me half a mil and a commercial to post Coloring Book exclusively on Apple Music for 2 weeks,” he tweeted in response to people questioning how independent he really is. “That was the extent of my deal, after 2 weeks it was on SoundCloud for free. I needed the money and they’re all good people over there.”

He added that artists who control their own product can benefit from streaming wars. “If you come across opportunities to work with good people, pick up cash and keep your integrity I say Do It,” he tweeted.

Read all Chance’s tweet below.

I never felt the need to correct folks on my relationship with @apple but now that more people have tried to discredit my independence.. —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 17, 2017

I wanna clear things up. @apple gave me half a mil and a commercial to post Coloring Book exclusively on applemusic… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 17, 2017

That was the extent of my deal, after 2 weeks it was on SoundCloud for free. I needed the money and they're all goo… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 17, 2017

I feel like if I didnt clear it up people would keep trying to discredit all the work we did to make Coloring Book… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 17, 2017

I think artist can gain a lot from the streaming wars as long as they remain in control of their own product. twitter.com/chancetherappe… —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 17, 2017

I just wanna remain transparent. Folks out there without a deal need to know they're doing everything right just ke… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 17, 2017