What Tyga Couldn’t Keep, Meek Mill Might Just Want: Trending Topics

Meek Mill may be getting in all kinds of trouble because of pictures – and no, none of them involve nudity.

The first incident happened yesterday, and ended with assault charges – after an airport employee tried to get a selfie. “I know what you’re thinking,” Big Tigger said. “What chick’s assaulted Meek Mill?!

“No, they were dudes. Two dudes.”

Major problem is, Mill is on probation; and as Tigger reminded us in today’s Trending Topics, “this could be a violation.”

One of the “dudes” admits to “throwing shade for the perceived diss.” (Mill passed on the picture.) But when he saw “Team Meek coming for him, he felt he had to defend himself,” Tigger continued.

Long story short – his cousin jumped in, and they both lost their jobs.

“So y’all got fired over a picture?” Tigger asked incredulously. “REALLY? Like, a picture?!”

And again, still on pictures – AND still on Meek – he apparently has taken quite the interest in newly-single Kylie Jenner. How else would you qualify his “liking” nearly every image on her Instagram page?