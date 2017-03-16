Rick Ross Takes Aim at Birdman on ‘Idols Become Rivals’

By Amanda Wicks

One of Rick Ross’ biggest diss tracks off his forthcoming album Rather You Than Me leaked today (March 16th). “Idols Become Rivals” takes aim at Birdman and offers a dark look at what happens when heroes fall from grace.

The audio has been removed from various sites, but the lyrics are harsh.

“I grew up on that Cash Money/”Bling Bling” was well-known to flash money,” Ross raps. “I used to see you n—– on my TV screen / and wonder what was life like, was it all a dream / And then I met you out on Live Nation dates / Came to the realization that your watch was fake / Damn, you nearly broke my heart / I thought you n—– really owned them cars.”



The song grows increasingly tense as Ross illustrates all the ways his idol has failed him. “Damn Stunna. I still love you, n—-,” he says at the halfway mark and again towards the end. “Hate that it came to this.”

But even while he goes after Birdman, Ross still defends Lil Wayne. “You would give us self-esteem and motivate our drive/ But was in our pocket by the time we count to five/ I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne/ His entire life he gave you what there was to gain/ I watched that whole debacle so I’m part to blame/ Last request: can all producers please get paid,” he raps.

Rather You Than Me drops Friday, March 17th.