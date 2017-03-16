‘Power’ Shockers: The Ryan Report

The moral of this Ryan Report is that “50 Cent is a brilliant marketer.”

And with that in mind, the question is did the fans of his STARZ series “Power” just get duped AGAIN?

OK so the “Power” showrunner revealed in a Refinery29 interview that the whole thing about 50 Cent being upset because his private was shown on an episode was all made up.

Related: The RCMS Talks Being “Ghost” With Atlanta’s Own Omari Hardwick

“The whole thing just gave us so much more buzz and helped me realize how we can use social media to our advantage,” said Courtney Kemp. “50 Cent is a brilliant marketer.”

Now here’s the part of the interview that upset Ryan Cameron: “A lot of people think this is a show about Ghost, but this is a show about power – plain and simple.”

“If the show was called ‘Ghost’ we could never kill him.”

“What?!” Ryan exclaimed. “We could never kill him? KILL GHOST?!

“I wasn’t ready for that.”

(Ryan, again, repeat how this Ryan Report began: “50 Cent is a brilliant marketer.”)