Mysterious ‘Kanye West’ Swag Baffles Journalists: Hoax?

By Hayden Wright

A mysterious package arrived at MTV’s New York office on March 15 containing strange objects that appeared to tease a new Kanye West project. A white credit card bore the markings “Kanye West,” “NASA,” “PROJECT-10,” and “8/10.” It was also branded with the numbers “772233688.” The package contained another package (a box inside a box!) with a VHS tape labeled “E PLURIBUS UNUM” and a pebble — moon rocks?

Naturally, the editors didn’t know what to make of the parcel but did some investigation. The serial number led them to a white noise video on YouTube. The VHS tape contained two hours of static. https://www.772233688.com/ directed to a site with more audio static and the date March 20, this Monday. Let’s just say it had all the makings of a bizarre promotional effort.

Def Jam spokespeople replied to requests for comment with two statements. The first email said, “That sounds really weird and suspiciously like a hoax.” A NASA representative said markings on the logo were retired in 1992. The second Def Jam statement affirmed that the box is, in fact, a hoax.

So what do the numbers mean? Typed into an old-school phone, 772233688 spell the words “Spaced Out.” Either MTV received breadcrumbs teasing Yeezy’s 10th studio album, which could drop this Monday, or there are very sophisticated Kanye West hoaxers afoot. The truth is out there — somewhere.