Common and Bow Wow Respond to Snoop Dogg’s Anti-Trump ‘Lavender’ Video

By Robyn Collins

Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg released a collaboration with BADBADNOTGOOD. The “Lavender,” video featured a man impersonating President Donald Trump in clown makeup and ended with Snoop “shooting him” with a toy gun.

The President responded.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! —

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Incensed, Bow Wow tweeted derogatory remarks about First Lady Melania Trump. The rapper, who is a Snoop Dogg protegé, wrote that he will “shut your punk ass up” and “pimp your wife and make her work for us.” The post has since been deleted.

Common was more levelheaded. The rapper explained to TMZ that, “Hip-hop always been about freedom of expression, that’s one of the most powerful things. Hip-hop has been a voice for so many people… If you go think about the days of Public Enemy and you fast-forward to Kendrick Lamar, hip-hop artists have always been speaking up and saying what they feel… if it’s a president they don’t like, if it’s a politician they don’t like… if you didn’t like what was going on you speak up and we’re entitled to do that as people.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen said, “It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that.”

He went on. “I certainly would not have accepted it if it was President Obama. I certainly don’t accept it as President Trump, and in all fairness, it’s not funny, it’s not artistic.

“Just because you want to hide behind the guise of artistic capabilities or artistic freedom of speech doesn’t make it right. Snoop knows that, and he played very close to the line here.”

Snoop himself has stayed out of the aftermath, posting this response: “They ask questions, they interview me, but guess what? I’ve got nothing to say, mate.”