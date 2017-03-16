Azealia Banks is Headed to Anger Management

By Robyn Collins

In December 2015, Azealia Banks was charged with misdemeanor assault and attempted assault for allegedly punching and biting a nightclub security guard’s breast. Now, as a part of a plea deal, Banks is heading to anger management.

Jury selection for the case was to have begun on Wednesday, March 15. Before that could happen, Banks’ entertainment attorney John Vafa worked with Banks’ New York court-appointed counselor to settle a plea bargain, reports Pitchfork.

“After conferring and working with Ms. Banks’ New York criminal attorney, we were able to negotiate and accept a plea deal,” Vafta said. “Ms. Banks will participate in the ordered courses by the district attorney and the judge for 26 weeks.”

Last week, the rapper missed a hearing for the case that caused the judge to issue a warrant for her arrest. The next day the warrant was retracted because she appeared. At the time, she claimed she got the date of the hearing mixed up and was in France attending Paris Fashion Week 2017.