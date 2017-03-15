Miguel’s Unwelcomed ‘Quickie’: Trending Topics

March 15, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Today’s Trending Topics is called the WTH Edition for a reason, including this wild account from a (former?) Miguel fan.

According to what she posted on social media, a University of New Mexico student approached the singer and asked for a photo. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ He was super cool, at first.”

“I was like, you know…I love your song adorn. I’ve made myself orgasm to it many of times and I love the song. Thank you. So, cool.”

“But right after we take the photo he reaches his hand down my shirt and takes my breast out of my top. Like literally pulls my breast out of my shirt right after we take a photo! And, I’m like – I froze.”

But she continues to give her account of the incident in a written post: “You then proceeded to look at my naked breast with such a disgusting look on your face it’s still embedded in my memory. I don’t really understand why you would do that to someone who approached you as a fan. I’m beyond disgusted right now. Are you used to treating random female strangers this way. Have you gotten away with this in your past?”

