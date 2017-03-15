Watch Kodak Black and PnB Rock in ‘Too Many Years’ Video

By Robyn Collins

Florida rapper Kodak Black is still serving time in jail after violating probation terms earlier this year, and he and PnB Rock refer to legal troubles in the video for their collaboration “Too Many Years.”

The music video includes scenes of the artist in court during a collection of trials. The clips are interspersed with footage shot on the streets of New York.

“Too Many Years” can be found on 2016 album Lil Big Pac. The video precedes the arrival of a new project titled Painting Pictures which Kodak teased for a late March release.

Watch the explicit video here.