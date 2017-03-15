‘Janet Jackson’s Secret Daughter Has Decided To Come Out’: The Ryan Report

Two months have passed since Janet Jackson gave birth to her son – with not a picture shared with the public; instead, it’s someone claiming to be the entertainment icon’s daughter who is finally revealing herself.

“I’ve been keeping a secret for a long time, I want people to know the truth,” Tiffany Whyte said in a Radar Online exclusive. “Janet has been denying me for many years. I’ve waited 31 years. I want people to know the truth.”

“I don’t want to get famous off this, trust me,” continues Whyte, who reportedly was raised in the state foster system. “I don’t. I just want my mother. I want my father. I want to know the truth.”

Well, after looking at her picture, Ryan Cameron has other ideas about her identity: “Janet Jackson’s daughter is Randy Watson from ‘Coming To America’!” (You’ll have to click The Ryan Report above to see Wanda Smith‘s even less veiled response. Geesh.)