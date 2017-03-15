‘Janet Jackson’s Secret Daughter Has Decided To Come Out’: The Ryan Report

March 15, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: James DeBarge, Janet Jackson, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

Two months have passed since Janet Jackson gave birth to her son – with not a picture shared with the public; instead, it’s someone claiming to be the entertainment icon’s daughter who is finally revealing herself.

“I’ve been keeping a secret for a long time, I want people to know the truth,” Tiffany Whyte said in a Radar Online exclusive. “Janet has been denying me for many years. I’ve waited 31 years. I want people to know the truth.”

Related: James DeBarge Confirms ‘Secret Daughter’ With Janet Jackson

“I don’t want to get famous off this, trust me,” continues Whyte, who reportedly was raised in the state foster system. “I don’t. I just want my mother. I want my father. I want to know the truth.”

Well, after looking at her picture, Ryan Cameron has other ideas about her identity: “Janet Jackson’s daughter is Randy Watson from ‘Coming To America’!” (You’ll have to click The Ryan Report above to see Wanda Smith‘s even less veiled response. Geesh.)

Listen Live