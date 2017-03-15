Casting Call for 3/15 – 22 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:

.

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience….Example: 6yrs Army

* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* REAL Male & Female “Burn Victims” and “Amputees” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Burn Victim, or Amputee” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray Mall Shoppers (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: March 27th

* Put “MALL” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“The Last Full Measure” (Film) extras@TSCasting.com

(Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan)

* Seeking: Older Men to portray Bikers & Trucker types 45yrs & Older

* Seeking: Pentagon/Government type (Officers and Civilian) 25yrs & Older

* Seeking People w/Cars 1985–2000

* Put “Biker/Trucker, Pentagon, Older Car” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV/Season 4)

* Very Tall Men – 6’6 & Taller (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* REAL Police Officers and Prison Guards (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Break Dancers, Jugglers, Joggers, Extras w/Bikes

* Extras who Rollerblade // Extras w/Baby Carriages // Extras w/Dogs for Park Scene.

* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

SouthernBGcasting

“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com

* Male Bodyguard types / 6’1 or Taller – All Ethnicities 25 – 50yrs

* Caucasian Men/Women w/a “Wealthy look” & “Upscale Wardrobe” 40 – 70yrs

* Any type of “Luxury Vehicles”….2010 & Newer

* Put “Bodyguard, Wealthy, Luxury Vehicle” in subject line

SouthernBGcasting

“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com

* Seeking: Real String Quartet (Pays More $$$)

* Seeking: “Male Hipster” types (Think Little 5 Points)

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “String Quartet, Male Hipster” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity)

* Males w/Long (Straight/Curly) Hair, Dreads, Braids, etc. – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(SIBLING GROUPS)

* Looking for Sibling Groups that have Children Ages 10 –18yrs

* Shoots: April 3rd – Early June (Not all dates in between)

* Put “Siblings” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

MacGyver..MaryLou..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident…Insatiable

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com

(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)

* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Towns People” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com

* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.

* Put “Medical Personnel” in subject line.