Casting Call for 3/15 – 22 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:Follow @atlfilment
.
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates
* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience….Example: 6yrs Army
* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* REAL Male & Female “Burn Victims” and “Amputees” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Burn Victim, or Amputee” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray Mall Shoppers (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: March 27th
* Put “MALL” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“The Last Full Measure” (Film) extras@TSCasting.com
(Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan)
* Seeking: Older Men to portray Bikers & Trucker types 45yrs & Older
* Seeking: Pentagon/Government type (Officers and Civilian) 25yrs & Older
* Seeking People w/Cars 1985–2000
* Put “Biker/Trucker, Pentagon, Older Car” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV/Season 4)
* Very Tall Men – 6’6 & Taller (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* REAL Police Officers and Prison Guards (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)
* Break Dancers, Jugglers, Joggers, Extras w/Bikes
* Extras who Rollerblade // Extras w/Baby Carriages // Extras w/Dogs for Park Scene.
* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
SouthernBGcasting
“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com
* Male Bodyguard types / 6’1 or Taller – All Ethnicities 25 – 50yrs
* Caucasian Men/Women w/a “Wealthy look” & “Upscale Wardrobe” 40 – 70yrs
* Any type of “Luxury Vehicles”….2010 & Newer
* Put “Bodyguard, Wealthy, Luxury Vehicle” in subject line
SouthernBGcasting
“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com
* Seeking: Real String Quartet (Pays More $$$)
* Seeking: “Male Hipster” types (Think Little 5 Points)
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “String Quartet, Male Hipster” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity)
* Males w/Long (Straight/Curly) Hair, Dreads, Braids, etc. – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
(SIBLING GROUPS)
* Looking for Sibling Groups that have Children Ages 10 –18yrs
* Shoots: April 3rd – Early June (Not all dates in between)
* Put “Siblings” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
MacGyver..MaryLou..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident…Insatiable
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Central Casting Georgia
“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com
(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)
* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older
* Put “Towns People” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com
* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.
* Put “Medical Personnel” in subject line.