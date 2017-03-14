‘There’s No Way This Would Have Happened If Meek Was Still In The Picture’: Trending Topics

Soooo, not only are Drake and Nicki Minaj back on records together, as of Sunday night they appeared on stage together – and now the talk is whether they are together, period.

Out on the European leg of his Boy Meets World Tour, Minaj surprised the AccorHotels Arena audience with a four-song performance – “Moment For Life,” “Only,” “No Frauds” and “Truffle Butter.”

“Lots of people are like, ‘Yo, Nicki’s been in Paris for a looong time with Drizzy,’ ” Big Tigger noted on today’s Trending Topics. “About two weeks if you were really paying attention.”

“LOTS of people are saying there’s no way this would have happened if Meek was still in the

picture…because there’s a lot of speculation about whetehr or not hes getting some barbie.

“None of my business though; just here to speculate with the rest of you.”

