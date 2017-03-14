‘There’s No Way This Would Have Happened If Meek Was Still In The Picture’: Trending Topics

March 14, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Drake, Nicki Minaj, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Soooo, not only are Drake and Nicki Minaj back on records together, as of Sunday night they appeared on stage together – and now the talk is whether they are together, period.

Out on the European leg of his Boy Meets World Tour, Minaj surprised the AccorHotels Arena audience with a four-song performance – “Moment For Life,” “Only,” “No Frauds” and “Truffle Butter.”

Related: See How Fans Captured Drake and Nicki Minaj’s Onstage Collaborations 

“Lots of people are like, ‘Yo, Nicki’s been in Paris for a looong time with Drizzy,’ ” Big Tigger noted on today’s Trending Topics. “About two weeks if you were really paying attention.”

“LOTS of people are saying there’s no way this would have happened if Meek was still in the
picture…because there’s a lot of speculation about whetehr or not hes getting some barbie.

“None of my business though; just here to speculate with the rest of you.”

Much Needed. 🙌🏽

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

🌺🌅

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

💎 Night One

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live