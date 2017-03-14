‘People Are Saying Some Very, Very Racist Things To Snoop About Snoop’: The Ryan Report

Surely Snoop Dogg is savvy enough to know that putting out a video with a “a guy pointing a gun at a Donald Trump, clown-like character,” is – as Ryan Cameron put it – “walking right up to the line of saying that you want to try to assassinate the president of the United States.”

Now here comes the responses to “BADBADNOTGOOD“: 1.6 million views. (A plus). 18,000 dislikes. (Minuses.) And as Ryan shared in today’s Ryan Report, “people are saying some very, very racist things to Snoop about Snoop” in the thousands of comments.

Related: See Donald Trump As A Clown In Snoop Dogg’s Crazy ‘BADBADNOTGOOD’ Video

As for his peers, TMZ caught up with Ice-T, who said: “It’s basically [Snoop] saying everybody’s a clown, including Trump; which I think we all agree.”

“It’s artistic,” added Treach.

But Wanda Smith‘s take? “I do think it went a bit far…it was a little scary.”