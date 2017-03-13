‘Really Kylie – You Just Figured That Out?!’ Trending Topics

March 13, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Keeping up with all things Kardashian (and Kardashain-related) just got even more surprisingly easier – except if you happen to be Tyga.

Let Big Tigger explain. As he shared in today’s Trending Topics, believe it or not, five months after she was robbed at gunpoint, Kim Kardashian is finally ready to share the details.

In the promo for next week’s “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” flanked by sisters Khloe and Kourtney, she tearfully tells the cameras what she said to the Parisian criminals: “Please, like, I have a family. Let me live.”

Kim then goes into detail about how she was plotting her escape, with a weapon at her head.

Meanwhile, her half-sister Kylie Jenner has apparently broken free – for good – from on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga. Sources say “Kylie felt Tyga was taking advantage of her financially and needs to make some changes in her life,” Tigger reported.

“Really?” he added incredulously. “She just now got to that?!”

