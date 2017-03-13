Listen to Long-Lost Biggie Smalls Freestyles

By Hayden Wright

Last week marked the 20th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G.’s murder, inspiring tributes from all corners of the internet and the House of Representatives floor. British DJ Tim Westwood shared two long-lost Biggie freestyles from a 1995 appearance on his show, according to the description. Westwood uploaded audio from the freestyles to his YouTube channel so the world can enjoy new material from Biggie’s prime.

Related: Artists Remember The Notorious B.I.G. on 20th Anniversary of Death

The audio features Diddy and Craig Mack, according to the DJ’s account. Listen to Westwood’s unearthed material here: