Joey Bada$$’ New Album Features J. Cole, Schoolboy Q, More

By Radio.com Staff

Joey Bada$$ took to social media this afternoon to share the tracklisting for his forthcoming album All Amerikkkan Bada$$.

Related: Watch Joey Bada$$’ Powerful Video for ‘Land of the Free’

The album features guest verses from J. Cole on a track titled “Legendary,” and Schoolboy Q on “Rockabye.” Flatbush Zombies, Styles P from LOX and reggae artist Chronixx also appear on the new record.

All Amerikkkan Bada$$ is scheduled for release April 7th; check out the full tracklisting below.