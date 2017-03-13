‘America’s Got Talent’ Has A New Host: The Ryan Report

Well, now it’s really official – Nick Cannon‘s out as host of “America’s Got Talent” and as of this Ryan Report we know who’s in.

But we’ll let one of the show’s hosts tell you (as he did in a video he posted yesterday):”OK everybody, REALLY excited about the news – our new host on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Tyra Banks,” Howie Mandel announced.

“A few of us models all working together,” the comedian continued. “Us people in fashion and modeling seem to stick together. Work together. I can just feel the glue already drying.”

In case you forgot, things started unraveling for AGT’s previous host, Cannon, last month when he claimed he was reprimanded by NBC for a joke he told on a comedy special. After which, Cannon said he was leaving the variety show (and a reported $5 million paycheck) behind.

“I don’t see anything wrong with Tyra Banks,” Ryan Cameron said of the choice. “I think she’ll do great.”