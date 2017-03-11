Teen Summit Relaunches Initiative To Address Dating Violence

PADV (Partnership Against Domestic Violence) is having its annual teen summit on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 10:00 am located at 1 Primerica Parkway, Duluth, GA 30099 inside the Primerica Headquarters. This event is a call to action meeting for teens and adults to discuss the dangers of teen dating violence, addressing solutions to confront the issue, preventable ways to avoid it and the part individuals can play in creating better relationships with others. The event is free, but space is limited. For more information, go to http://www.padv.org or call (404)-870-9600. You can also submit an email to SpecialEvents@PADV.org.