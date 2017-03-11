Summer Camp Seeks Girls To Develop Leadership Skills

Girl Talk; Inc. will hold a summer camp for elementary and middle school girls in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Girl Talk Camp 2017 is designed for high school counselors to mentor and help girls develop self-confidence, creativity and leadership skills through fun, local community service activities. Campers will also hear from inspirational speakers, which will give young girls the opportunity to engage with them during this wonderful and productive experience. Scholarships are available and spots are limited. For more information on how to register, please visit the 2017 Events tab on MyGirlTalk.org. The camp runs from June 5 – 9, 2017, 10am-4pm.