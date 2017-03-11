Shoebox Project Is Back To Help Atlanta Families In Need

March 11, 2017 4:04 PM

Shoebox Project is back to help Greater Atlanta residents and organizations. Donate shoe boxes filled with toiletries to the less fortunate. The campaign, which runs between now to May 1st, is accepting all toiletries, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, lip balm, lotion and deodorant to be placed in shoe boxes. The donations will be distributed to men, women, and children living in the 13-county region United Way serves. To learn more about Shoebox Project and to find out ways to help, visit http://www.shoeboxprojectatl.org or email shoeboxproject@unitedwayatlanta.org.

