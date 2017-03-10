Why Nicki Minaj’s ‘No Frauds’ Is ‘Not Really A Diss Record’: Trending Topics

Leave it to a hip-hop veteran who stood toe-to-toe with million-selling rappers in “Tha Bassment,” DAILY, to explain why Nicki Minaj’s long-awaited response to Remy Ma “No Frauds” is no “diss record.”

Yes, we’re talking about our own Big Tigger. And yes, he flat-out said that in today’s Trending Topics.

Related: Nicki Minaj Gives Remy Ma 72 Hours to Drop a Hit, Puts $500K on the Line

Point No. 1: “Rumor is Nicki Minaj got Remy Ma’s ‘ShETHER taken off of SoundCloud by actually physically calling up Nas – who owns the publishing to the beat – asking him to have the streaming service pull the track.”

“That ain’t how we handle beef out here in these streets!”

Point No. 2: Drake and Lil Wayne are featured on “No Frauds.” “I’m like, ‘This can’t be really called a diss record because…you got three people!’ “

Finally, Minaj herself pretty much made Point No. 3 herself in an Instagram post, saying: “We don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them.”