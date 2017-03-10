Trees Downed As Storms Move Through Metro Atlanta

Strong storms moved through the area overnight downing trees. Two cars crashed into one of those trees in Ellenwood. (Picture by @cbs46mark)
Drivers inspect the damage after two cars crashed into a downed tree in Ellenwood overnight. (Photo by @cbs46mark)
The street is littered with debris after storms downed trees. This is one of two cars that hit a fallen tree in Ellenwood overnight. (Photo by @cbs46mark)
Maria Boynton
Maria Boynton
was named anchor of CBS Radio Atlanta V-103’s morning news broadcasts in July of 2014.
She joined WVEE following 20 years of covering presidential campaigns, and the Georgia General Assembly for several years. Her experience...