Trees Downed As Storms Move Through Metro Atlanta

March 10, 2017 8:39 AM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: atlanta storm damage, ellenwood ga, Maria Boynton, V103, WAOK, wvee
Drivers inspect the damage after two cars crashed into a downed tree in Ellenwood overnight. (Photo by @cbs46mark)

The street is littered with debris after storms downed trees. This is one of two cars that hit a fallen tree in Ellenwood overnight. (Photo by @cbs46mark)

