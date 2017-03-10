The Weeknd Releases ‘Sci-Fi’ Themed Video for ‘I Feel it Coming’ Ft. Daft Punk

By Robyn Collins

The Weeknd has released a new music video for “I Feel It Coming” from his Starboy album and it features French electronic duo Daft Punk.

Related: Hear Demo of Drake’s ‘Crew Love’ Performed by The Weeknd

Directed by Warren Fu, the clip takes place in a setting that resembles a faraway planet from a vintage Sci-Fi movie, and depicts The Weeknd interacting with a beautiful woman before they both turn to stone.

At the end, Daft Punk show up in full Sith Lord regalia accompanied by an unidentified glowing object.

Check it out: