Nicki Minaj (Finally) Fires Back At Remy Ma: The Ryan Report

Just when Remy Ma declares that the whole thing between her and Nicki Minaj is over, Minaj decides to swing back.

Question is – is “No Frauds” a sucker punch or a whiff?

“It’s a club banger. It’s genius,” Ryan Cameron declared in today’s Ryan Report. Not necessarily because of what Minaj says (more in an Instagram post than the actual song) but the circumstances surrounding it.

Problem is, Ryan explains, the Remy Ma “diss track” “ShETHER” wasn’t cleared before it was released – so it’s not supposed to be played on radio, it’s no longer on SoundCloud and she can’t even perform it.

Meanwhile, “No Frauds” is already No. 1 on iTunes. While Remy Ma, Wanda Smith jokes, “is No. 1 on Netflix, bih!”