Swaggy P Suffers A Half-Million Dollar ‘L’ : The Ryan Report

Today Nick Young is making news for his association with Derek Fisher, Alanis Morrissette and Cesar Milan; not the usual – his association with ex-girlfriend Iggy Azalea.

It seems all of the aforementioned celebs (Azalea not included) have been burglarized recently. And for the Laker guard it isn’t the first time.

Back in February, Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report, Young was robbed of $30,000 in cash, three gold chains and a custom ring. Thing is, he left the door unlocked.

This time around the thieves stole an entire safe, with $500,000 in cash and jewelry. “You know, a safe is bolted to the floor!” Ryan added. “They obviously didn’t think he was going to be coming [home] no time soon.”

“You know I always think when things like this happen,” Wanda Smith said, “inside job! I mean, REALLY?!”