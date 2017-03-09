Outskirts Press announces Just In Case the Raindrops Fall , the latest highly-anticipated FICTION / Romance / Contemporary book from Auburn, WA author Marriel Harrison. Just in Case the Raindrops Fall is a story between 4 friends that oversteps the boundaries of friendship, marriage and trust! The story is about one man’s power to control these friendships including an inappropriate relationship with a friend’s wife. The race to keep secrets hidden intensifies when the unexpected occurs, testing the fiber of friendship and exposing shocking truths! Just in Case the Raindrops Fall is available NOW on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.