Celebrate the 80th Birthday of Mr. Joe H. Beasley

Enjoy a festive evening at the celebration of the 80th birthday of Joe H. Beasley and the launch of the Joe Beasley Foundation hosted by African Leadership Magazine, Friday, March 17, 2017 from 6 pm – 10 pm at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North Hotel, 7 Concourse Parkway, Atlanta, Ga 30328.
The evening will be filled with unforgettable moments including the viewing of a short biopic documentary and the conferral of an honorary Doctorate upon Mr. Beasley. Enjoy a 3 course meal, dance to a colorful mix of international music and delight in the experience of a night of global greatness shared through the achievements of African Leaders and Atlanta’s very own, “Hometown Hero,” Mr. Joe H. Beasley.
Share the moment with Atlanta’s prominent leaders in civil rights, social and corporate sectors who continue to support the work of Mr. Beasley as he presses onward to light the way to global civil rights and social justice.
This is an evening you will not want to miss!
For tickets : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joe-beasley-80th-birthday-celebration-foundation-launch-tickets-32303400340?