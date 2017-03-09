Case Of Police Officer Charged With Murder Gets New Team Of Prosecutors

A new team of attorneys has been put together to prosecute the case against former DeKalb County Police Officer Robert Olsen. He’s the officer charged with murder in the March 9, 2015 shooting death of 27 year old Anthony Hill. It happened outside an apartment complex on Chamblee Tucker Road. Olsen was indicted in January 2016 on charges of Felony Murder (two counts), Aggravated Assault, Violation of Oath by Public Officer (two counts), and Making a False Statement.

According to District Attorney Sherry Boston’s office, “the new prosecution team is comprised of skilled, veteran prosecutors including Chief Assistant District Attorney Pete Johnson, who will serve as lead prosecutor, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Anna Cross, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Lance Cross, and Senior Assistant District Attorney Buffy Thomas.”