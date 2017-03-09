2 Chainz Drops Two New Tracks, ‘It’s a Vibe’ and ‘Smartphone’

By Jon Wiederhorn

2 Chainz has posted two new songs, “It’s a Vibe” and “Smartphone,” both of which will appear on his upcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

“It’s a Vibe,” guest stars Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhené Aiko. The song was leaked yesterday (March 8) morning, but 2 Chainz had the songs removed from Soundcloud and tweeted a response to the leak.

“It’s a leak … bout to regroup…. 2 new records dropping tonite since somebody wanna be a #vibekiller leakin my sh–,” he wrote.

At midnight 2 Chainz posted “It’s a Vibe” and “Smartphone” on iTunes and Spotify

2 Chainz recently appeared in the video for his collaboration with Migos, “Deadz.” The rapper’s last album was his collaboration with Lil Wayne, ColleGrove, which came out March 4, 2016.

Listen to both new tracks below: