The End Of ‘T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle’ – Trending Topics

The real-life drama reportedly playing out in divorce court between T.I. and Tiny will get absolutely no screen time on their reality show when it returns for its final season next month.

As “apparently there’s no divorce to be said,” Big Tigger shared in today’s Trending Topics.

What WILL be shown during the upcoming sixth season of “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle” is T.I.’s political activism (remember his participation in this past summer’s Many Rivers To Cross Festival with with Harry and Gina Belafonte?) and music label Grand Hustle. Then there’s Tiny’s reunion with Xscape (which happened right here on The Big Tigger Show.) T.I.’s son Messiah is headed to college, Zonnique and Domani are creating new music (was that his major stage debut a V Jam?) while King and Major are showing 11-month-old Heiress the Harris family way.

“Reaching 100 episodes is a milestone and we couldn’t be more excited to bring viewers the highly-anticipated final season,” producer Nina Diaz said in a press release. With Tigger adding: “We thank them for letting us into their lives as it has happened over the last [five] seasons.”

