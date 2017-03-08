Ciara’s Nude Photos ‘Taking Shots At Future’: The Ryan Report

Ciara, her NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson and their little one on the way are featured in a new (mostly nude) maternity spread in Harper’s Bazaar – and including her son with Future in a photo was a way of taking a shot at the superstar rapper. Or at least that’s the way Wanda Smith sees it.

“I saw the picture and I was moved by it – not in such a good way,” Wanda said during today’s Ryan Report. “I thought that it’s kind of disrespectful in a sense, because I look at, you know, Russell… OK I love their relationship; but this is Future’s son.”

“I just think that that picture is something you do with the kid’s father and it’s kind of like taking shots at Future.”

Then on social media, comedian Lil Duval fired a shot at Wilson for taking part in such an image: “When a woman runs a relationship,” read part of his caption.

And many consider this part of the Harper’s Bazaar interview a parting salvo, from Ciara to Future: “If someone is not supporting you and your vision and your dreams – whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever – then you’ve got to make sure you keep it moving. If people aren’t lifting you up – even if you’re the strongest person in the world – eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself, and that’s the scariest place to be in life. I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”