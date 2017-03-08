Casting Call for 3/8 – 15 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:Follow @atlfilment
.
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Men & Women – FBI Types for Quantico FBI Graduation scene 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: March 17th
* Put “Quantico” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray Mall Shoppers (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: March 27th
* Put “MALL” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Seeking: Men & Women for re-creation of the Una-bomber Court Trail 25yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities….Shoots: March 20th, 22nd, 23rd (MUST work all 3 days)
* Put “3 Day Trail” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(The Job Pays More $$$)
* Men/Women to portray Media Types (All Ethnicities) 25 – 60yrs
* ALSO….REAL Stenographers, Sketch Artist, Bailiffs
* Put “MEDIA” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“FAM-IL-Y” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring: Taylor Schilling, Kate McKinnon)
* Men & Women comfortable Painting their Faces for multiple “Fun Overnight Shoots”
* Shoots: This Weekend – March 10th, 11th, and 12th (All Ages & Ethnicities)
* Put “FACEPAINT” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
MacGyver..MaryLou..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident…Insatiable
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Central Casting Georgia
“OPEN CALL for Multiple Projects” (TV/Film)
* Men, Women & Kids in Madison & Oxford, GA. 6yrs & Older
* Where: Morgan County Library
1131 East Ave.
Madison, GA. 30650
* When: This Saturday – March 11th (11am – 3pm)
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Central Casting Georgia
“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com
(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)
* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older
* Put “Towns People” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com
* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.
* ALSO Seeking: An East Indian Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Put “Medical Personnel, or East Indian Man or Women” in subject line.
SouthernBGcasting
“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com
* HOT Looking Attractive Younger People (Club Goers) – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs
* Seeking Caucasian Men/Women w/a Wealthy look & Upscale wardrobe 40 – 70yrs
* Also: Luxury Vehicles….2010 & Newer
* Shoots: March 21st – April 3rd
* Put “Hot Looking, Wealthy, Luxury Vehicle” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject
Tammy Smith Casting
“Black Panther” (Film) BlackPantherextras@gmail.com
(Starring: Chadwick Bozeman, Forest Whitaker)
* Black Men w/Experience Playing these African Drums: Sabar & The Talking Drum
* Shoots Multiple Days – PAYS MORE $$$
* Put “African Drummer” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Candy Jar” (Netflix/Film) EcaExtras@gmail.com
* Male & Female High School student types – All Ethnicities 18 – 20yrs
* Put “High School Debaters” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com
* Men/Women w/a “Police Officer” look – MUST be in great shape!!!
* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Put “Police Officer” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV/Season 4)
* Men & Women – All Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
* Seeking those w/Current Military CAC Cards (Common Access Card)
* OVERNIGHT SHOOT – March 18th in Marietta
* Put “CURRENT CAC” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
* Seeking: Men / Women / Kids to portray Military Families (All Ethnicities)
* Shoots on Multiple Dates in Marietta
* March 17th (Day Shoot), March 18th (Overnight), March 18th, 19th & 20th (Overnight)
* Once you’ve emailed in we will ask your availability for each day
* Put “SING TO ME” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
* KIDS & TEENAGERS – All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities 6 – 19yrs
* Shoot Dates: April 3rd – Early June
* Put “DM Kids” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
* Men & Women w/Military or Police Experience 18yrs and Older
* Men 5’10 or Taller // Women 5’6 or Taller
* Shoot Dates: April 3rd – Early June
* Put “DM Soldier” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Starring: Nick Robinson from Jurassic World)
* Real High School Football Players or Guys w/look-like Football Players 16 – 21yrs
* Also Seeking: Experienced Cheerleaders (All Ethnicities) 16 – 21yrs
* OVERNIGHT SHOOT on March 16th
* Put “FOOTBALL PLAYER, or REAL CHEER” in subject line