14th Annual March On Moore’s Ford Bridge

On Saturday, April 1, 2017, the 14th Annual March at the Moore’s Ford Bridge will take place at 12:00 noon. The purpose of this march and rally is to demand the arrest and prosecution of the participants involved in the lynching of Roger and Dorothy Malcom and George and Mae Murray Dorsey at the Moore’s Ford Bridge in Monroe, GA, Walton County, that took place on July 25, 1946.

There will be a “Rally for Justice” at the First African Baptist Church, 130 Tyler Street, Monroe, GA., at 12:00 noon. Following the rally, there will be a motorcade to the Moore’s Ford Bridge, departing at 1:00 p.m., and proceeding to the historic memorial marker, on Interstate Highway 78 at Locklin Road, terminating at the Bridge on Mt. Carmel Church Road, also in Monroe, GA.

The day wraps up with a reception at 5:00 p. m, returning to the First African Baptist Church. This event continues to memorialize Roger and Dorothy Malcom and their unborn infant and George and Mae Murray Dorsey who were murdered at the bridge seventy-one years ago.