Wale Announces Spring Tour Dates

Wale will hit the road this spring.
The rapper kicks off his month-long-run on May 5th in Atlanta, GA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10th at 10:00 am local time.
Wale’s fifth studio album Shine is slated to be released later this year; check out his full run of tour dates below.
5/5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
5/6 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
5/9 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
5/11 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Livewire
5/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
5/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
5/16 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
5/18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
5/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
5/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
5/22 – Detroit, MI St. @ Andrew’s Hall
5/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
5/25 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
5/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
5/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
