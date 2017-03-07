Wale Announces Spring Tour Dates

By Raido.com Staff

Wale will hit the road this spring.

The rapper kicks off his month-long-run on May 5th in Atlanta, GA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10th at 10:00 am local time.

Wale’s fifth studio album Shine is slated to be released later this year; check out his full run of tour dates below.

5/5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

5/6 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

5/9 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

5/11 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Livewire

5/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

5/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

5/16 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

5/18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

5/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

5/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

5/22 – Detroit, MI St. @ Andrew’s Hall

5/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

5/25 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

5/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

5/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

