Ramona DeBreaux’s Crock-Pot Easter Ham with Wayfield Foods

There’s no need to stress out about that big Easter dinner this year! Your girl, Ramona DeBreaux, has the easiest, tastiest recipe for you to score big with the whole family! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

INGREDIENTS

1 Quarter Spiral Sliced Ham (Pre-Cooked)

Cloves

1 Can Sliced Pineapple

Dijon Mustard

Brown Sugar

Honey

Directions:

Put three cloves in crock pot

Add 1 can pineapple juice to bottom of crock pot

Add Ham to Crock Pot

Spread 2 TBSP Dijon mustard on top of ham

Sprinkle 2 TBSP brown sugar on top of mustard

Drizzle with 1 TBSP Honey

Lay pineapples on top

Add 3/4 cup water

Turn crock pot to High Heat

Cook for 3 hours

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!