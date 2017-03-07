Ramona DeBreaux’s Crock-Pot Easter Ham with Wayfield Foods

There’s no need to stress out about that big Easter dinner this year! Your girl, Ramona DeBreaux, has the easiest, tastiest recipe for you to score big with the whole family! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!
INGREDIENTS
1 Quarter Spiral Sliced Ham (Pre-Cooked)
Cloves
1 Can Sliced Pineapple
Dijon Mustard
Brown Sugar
Honey
Directions:
Put three cloves in crock pot
Add 1 can pineapple juice to bottom of crock pot
Add Ham to Crock Pot
Spread 2 TBSP Dijon mustard on top of ham
Sprinkle 2 TBSP brown sugar on top of mustard
Drizzle with 1 TBSP Honey
Lay pineapples on top
Add 3/4 cup water
Turn crock pot to High Heat
Cook for 3 hours
Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!