Mayor Kasim Reed Makes His Rap Debut : The Ryan Report

March 7, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
As anyone who watches The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith live knows, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed isn’t beyond hitting a SURPRISING musical note or two.

Just about a month back, after the taping of the Trumpet Awards, he rolled out a little Peabo Bryson in tribute to the honoree. And does anyone else remember that Meek Mill moment? (Don’t be surprised if you see the city’s top elected official sitting front and center March 25 at the pop-up concert, V-103 LIVE!)

With all of that, it probably barely caused a rumble downtown at City Hall when Ryan shared in today’s Ryan Report that actor-singer Tyrese “got Mayor Kasim Reed in a rap!” You’ll have to watch the video above though, to see what he meant. (Don’t worry, he’s not embarrassing the city – or just as importantly, little Maria at home!)

