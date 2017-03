Mayor Kasim Reed Makes His Rap Debut : The Ryan Report

As anyone who watches The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith¬†live knows, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed isn’t beyond hitting a SURPRISING musical note or two.

Just about a month back, after the taping of the Trumpet Awards, he rolled out a little Peabo Bryson in tribute to the honoree. And does anyone else remember that Meek Mill¬†moment? (Don’t be surprised if you see the city’s top elected official sitting front and center March 25 at the pop-up concert, V-103 LIVE!)

With all of that, it probably barely caused a rumble downtown at City Hall when Ryan shared in today’s Ryan Report that actor-singer Tyrese “got Mayor Kasim Reed in a rap!” You’ll have to watch the video above though, to see what he meant. (Don’t worry, he’s not embarrassing the city – or just as importantly, little Maria at home!)