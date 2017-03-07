Bill Payment Amnesty Program For Atlanta Water & Sewer Customers

If you owe at least $500 on your residential or commercial Atlanta water bill, you can participate in a bill payment amnesty program. It’s through March 31. According to Atlanta Watershed Deputy Commissioner Mohamed Balla, “Water is essential for daily living. We understand that some of our customers may face periodic hardships, and we are working to avoid an interruption of their water service.” Balla adds, “The Bill Payment Amnesty Program will allow us to work with these customers to bring their accounts back current while we are able to recoup money owed to the City of Atlanta.”

During the amnesty period customers with balances exceeding $500 must pay 20 percent of their balance prior to entering into a flexible payment agreement. Also late fees and assessments will be waived during the amnesty period.

Eligible customers may call ATL 311 (404-546-0311) to establish a payment plan. Watershed Management staff also will be available between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 2 City Plaza (72 Marietta St.) on the dates listed to assist walk-in customers. 2 City Plaza is conveniently located near the Five Points MARTA Station. Exit the Five Points Station onto Forsyth Street and turn right. Walk northeast on Forsyth Street and turn left onto Marietta Street. Walk one block to Fairlie Street. After crossing Fairlie Street, 2 City Plaza is on the left. Please note there is no public parking at this location; however metered parking is available in the immediate vicinity.

• Wednesday, March 1 & Thursday, March 2

• Monday, March 6 & Tuesday, March 7

• Monday, March 13 & Tuesday, March 14

• Monday, March 20 & Tuesday, March 21

• Monday, March 27 & Tuesday, March 28

Click here for more information.