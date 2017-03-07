THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Atlanta School Board Passes APS Consolidation Plan

March 7, 2017 10:58 AM By Maria Boynton
Changes are coming to schools in Atlanta. At its meeting last night, the Atlanta School Board voted 7 to 2 to approve the changes proposed by APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen.

According to APS, the following school changes were approved:

• Jackson Cluster – At the start of School Year 2017-2018, close Whitefoord Elementary School, redistricting students to Toomer Elementary and Burgess-Peterson Academy. Redistrict a portion of Parkside Elementary School students to Benteen Elementary School.

• Mays Cluster – At the start of School Year 2017-2018, close Adamsville Primary, restructuring Miles Intermediate as a PreK-5 school and redistricting some Adamsville and Miles students to West Manor Elementary.

• Douglass Cluster – At the start of School Year 2017-2018, relocate the Business, Engineering, Science and Technology Academy at the Benjamin S. Carson Educational Complex (BEST) to the Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy (CSK) with two 6-12 single gender academies on the CSK campus.

Beginning with School Year 2017-2018, phase out the closure of Harper-Archer Middle School by serving only 7th and 8th grade at Harper-Archer next school year.

Phase in and create a new middle school at the current BEST facility, serving 6th grade only in School Year 2017-2018. The school will add a grade each year thereafter until it becomes the new 6-8 middle school for the Douglass Cluster in School Year 2019-2020.

At the start of School Year 2019-2020, close Fain Elementary School and Towns Elementary School and open a new elementary school at the renovated Harper-Archer MS facility.

At the beginning of School Year 2019-2020, launch a new PreK-8 partnership school at Woodson Park Academy (WPA) with KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools. This school will be operate by KIPP, but will not be a charter school, ensuring that all students zoned to WPA will be able to attend.

At the beginning of School Year 2020-2021, close the current Woodson Park building and open a new campus in the former Woodson Primary site to include a new school building, a YMCA, an early childhood center and a health clinic.

• Citywide – At the beginning of School Year 2017-2018, relocate West End Academy to Crim Open Campus High School. West End and Crim will streamline their staff in order to realize savings through a shared campus model.

Click here for more information about the plan.

