About Young Thug’s Alleged Assault: Trending Topics

After watching the Atlanta Hawks get beat by the Warriors Monday night, Young Thug allegedly took a swing at a woman during some post-game partying.

As Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics, the rapper was out with his fiancee (Jerrika Karlae), who got into an argument with a woman (Valerie Raven) who once worked with the artist born Jeffery Lamar Williams. (Got all that?)

Related: Young Thug Uses One Of The Highest Forms Of Jeffery-isms To Insult These Employees

“While it’s unclear what the argument [was] about,” Tigger said, “it’s being reported that

Jerrika and Raven exchanged words outside of the club when Thug allegedly slapped Raven.”

“Raven has reportedly filed a battery report with police. TMZ posted a video of the scene in which

the altercation took place and [where] you can hear witnesses say ‘Raven was gonna get paid’ [and] that ‘he slapped the bleep out of her.’ The footage doesn’t actually show Thug striking her. Sooooo…Story developing.”