Kandi And Todd ‘Try To Pull A Bill Cosby’?! The Ryan Report

It’s the type of accusation that can sit with you for life, Kandi insisted – and apparently so hurtful it brought her to angry tears.

Mind you, her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Porsha Williams had already insinuated that Kandi and her husband Todd had a sex dungeon. THEN she claimed Todd was cheating on Kandi, followed by an assertion that Kandi once had a seven-year relationship with a woman.

Now here Porsha was on last night’s episode saying – as Ryan Cameron put it in today’s Ryan Report – “Kandi and Todd were [going to] try to pull a Bill Cosby.”

“Kandi was NOT having it,” he added.

Related: Xscape Reunites On The Big Tigger Show

“The part that matters, Phaedra,” Kandi said to her castmate (all of whom were vacationing in Hawaii), “this chick tried to turn it around and said that we tried to drug her?!”

“Yeah that ain’t no surface shade,” Sheree weighed in. “That is some deep, deep libel [expletive].”

“I will sue your [expletive] you keep saying it, I know that,” Kandi continued. “You’re not even thinking about the fact that I got kids. Don’t try to to ruin my life, ruin my business, ruin everything…that type of accusation can sit with you for life!”

Then through tears she added: “The one thing I will not do, I will not do no stuff about no drugs or nothing. And for her to put that out there about me, oh my God, it took everything in me for me not to [expletive] choke the [expletive] out this [expletive].”

It was all so emotional it left Ryan and Wanda ALMOST without words. But of course there was this closing zinger: “They went all the way to Hawaii for the fooly-wang?” Ryan asked. “They coulda did that at Dugan’s.”