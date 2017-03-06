Chris Brown Finally Gets Another Date With Karrueche Tran: Trending Topics

March 6, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Chris Brown is to Karrueche Tran what the troubled R&B superstar was to Rihanna – or at least that’s the horrifying picture Tran plans to present in court Thursday when the two are expected to meet there.

“Karrueche is trying to convince a judge that keeping him away from her life is a life or death situation,” Big Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics. Brown’s ex-girlfriend has already been given a temporary restraining order against the singer, but he reportedly has slipped process server three times.

Now she is reportedly preparing a case for a permanent restraining order, Tigger continued. “And to testify that she’s experienced the same kind of violence that Brown’s former lover Rihanna did.”

(It was eight years ago last month that a picture surfaced of Rihanna’s swollen, beaten face. In June of 2009 he pled guilty to the felonious assault.)

